Why Vincent Is the Coolest Character on 'The Originals'

The Mikaelson family is always fighting some kind of threat, usually members of their own dysfunctional clan or an enemy Klaus made during his thousand-plus-year tenure as the nastiest vamp to ever live. But things have taken a different turn on season 4 on The Originals with a malignant, mysterious entity known as "the Hollow" poised to decimate not only the Original family but the entire city of New Orleans. It may not be Klaus, his siblings or Hayley who defeat the latest, biggest baddie to stir up trouble. The fate of the city and all of its residents looks to be in the hands of Vincent Griffith, the former Regent of the Nola Covens, who has emerged as a major power player, a champion of the downtrodden, the go-to-guy for saving the day and the coolest character on the show.





From On-Call Witch to Resident Good Guy







When Vincent first appeared at the start of season 2, nothing was known about him except that his body was a vessel for the dull, diabolical mama's boy, Finn Mikaelson. After nine months of being his mother's evil minion, Finn was vanquished from Vincent's body by Freya. The real Vincent was revealed to be a Treme (not your garden-variety Glindas) witch who turned his back on magic and his coven after he discovered his wife, Eva Sinclair aka "psycho baby-snatcher," had kidnapped young witches and siphoned their power to increase her own.







Vincent got a second chance to right some of his ex-wife's wrongs when he was recruited by Marcel and the Mikaelsons to rescue Rebekah from Eva after a Freaky Friday-ish mishap. Afterwards, Vincent was determined to never access his powers again, fearing the darkness that had attracted him to Eva would cause him to lose control. But Vincent's empathy for those who wound up as collateral damage because of the ongoing conflicts within the witch community and among the different supernatural factions of the city left him no choice but to intervene.







Tired of being on the losing end of the fight against evil, Vincent destroyed the Ancestors' (dead malevolent witches who were a source of power for the city's covens) ties to the living and worked with Marcel to vanquish the Mikaelsons. Not one to back down when up against a vampire, Vincent warned Marcel that there would be consequences if Marcel's rule over the city became anything other than benevolent, leaving the usually smooth-talking vamp speechless. Vincent also opened a sanctuary for anyone beaten down by the Mikaelson regime who was eager to work together to rebuild solidarity.





Friend and Foe







Vincent has been steadfastly loyal to the members of his inner-circle, which has shrunk considerably with the deaths of Cami, Davina and Detective Kinney. While Klaus, Elijah, Marcel, Kol, Rebekah and Hayley have committed some pretty heinous atrocities in the name of self-preservation or personal gain (even Freya's developed an edge), Vincent puts the greater good ahead of his own needs and desires.





Because Vincent has no love for any of the Mikaelsons, he's a reminder that just because sometimes the Mikaelsons do good things, they aren't really the good guys. Witches have a short life expectancy in the Crescent City, but Vincent has not only survived, but become a formidable adversary or ally -- depending on the circumstances -- to those who might want to do him harm.







After exhausting storylines about the Mikaelson family's sordid past which included multiple incarnations of deceased family members (the twisted father-son dynamic between Klaus and Marcel continues to play out), Vincent's complex backstory is taking front and center this season. And it's Vincent's struggle to maintain his integrity while fighting the monsters that threaten those close to him and the city he loves that has put him at the epicenter of the drama that's unfolding.









Vincent's Dark Past Gets Darker







Before Klaus returned to New Orleans, Marcel terrorized the witches, and in an effort to release his people from Marcel's oppression, Vincent turned to sacrificial magic. Not only did this bring forth "the Hollow," but it cost Vincent his wife and child. Now the demon has come back to roost, and it's all on Vincent because when he destroyed the Ancestral Plane, he inadvertently enabled this evil to get a foothold in the city. Vincent is living proof that the road to hell is definitely paved with good intentions, but you can't help but root for the tall, dark, handsome local with a voice like smooth jazz -- who also happens to be a badass witch -- even if he has some missteps along the way.







Vincent's greatest challenge lays ahead as he battles the evil he invoked and that, if Eva's words are taken literally, resides within him. Vincent once again finds his life intertwined with the Mikaelsons since both Hayley and the precocious Hope seem linked to the Hollow and its grand plans for the inhabitants of New Orleans.





Having a bunch of immortals on your side when battling a villain has its advantages. Hopefully, Vincent won't be relegated to the bench because his candor and fearlessness is a welcome respite from Klaus' hubris, Freya's intensity, Hayley's pouting, Kol's whining, Elijah's angst and Marcel's delusions of grandeur. Keep Vincent alive, keep him strong, keep him good, keep him ... cool.









Will Vincent save everyone from the Hollow or die trying? Can Marcel and Vincent's truce withstand the return of Klaus? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.





